Police Solves Mystery Of Man’s Body Found
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2024 | 07:17 PM
Hyderabad police have successfully identified a man whose body was taken into custody by the Police
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Hyderabad police have successfully identified a man whose body was taken into custody by the Police.
According to details, Seri Police had received the body of an unknown person near Pinyari canal and circulated a news article for its identification.
Some hours later, heirs of the deceased rushed to the police station and identified the body of a man as 50 year old Abdul Moin Farooqui and resident of Latifabad unit no 6 was missing since last Friday.
Police handed over the dead body to heirs after completing legal formalities.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Political activities prohibited at Makkah, Madina holy sites: Fatwa by PUC, Dar- ..
Drug trafficker held with over one kg Hashish
Textile unit fined for polluting environment
Traffic police announce no road closures during PSL 9
NUST, IPO-Pakistan hold seminar on IP Rights
Rescue, relief work continue in rain hit Gwadar areas: DC
PTI asks IMF to consider nation’s political stability in upcoming bailout disc ..
Radio Pakistan Academy becomes functional again: Solangi
Reservoir filling of SK hydropower project begins
IGP Sindh chairs crucial meeting to enhance security measures
Two members gang involved in street crimes busted
57 Balochistan Assembly members take oath
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Political activities prohibited at Makkah, Madina holy sites: Fatwa by PUC, Dar-ul-Ifta Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
Drug trafficker held with over one kg Hashish2 minutes ago
-
Textile unit fined for polluting environment2 minutes ago
-
Traffic police announce no road closures during PSL 910 minutes ago
-
Rescue, relief work continue in rain hit Gwadar areas: DC2 minutes ago
-
PTI asks IMF to consider nation’s political stability in upcoming bailout discussions25 minutes ago
-
Radio Pakistan Academy becomes functional again: Solangi21 minutes ago
-
IGP Sindh chairs crucial meeting to enhance security measures21 minutes ago
-
Two members gang involved in street crimes busted25 minutes ago
-
57 Balochistan Assembly members take oath25 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali condoles with family of martyred Ejaz Khan25 minutes ago
-
CDA taking steps to make Islamabad more green25 minutes ago