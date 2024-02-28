Police solves mystery of man’s body found

Hyderabad police have successfully identified a man whose body was taken into custody by the Police

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Hyderabad police have successfully identified a man whose body was taken into custody by the Police.

According to details, Seri Police had received the body of an unknown person near Pinyari canal and circulated a news article for its identification.

Some hours later, heirs of the deceased rushed to the police station and identified the body of a man as 50 year old Abdul Moin Farooqui and resident of Latifabad unit no 6 was missing since last Friday.

Police handed over the dead body to heirs after completing legal formalities.

