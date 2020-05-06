Police Special Group Operation "Hard Target" In Shangla, Adjacent Areas Continue: DPO Malik Ijaz

Under the National Action Plan, the operation of Police Special Groups (Hard Target) in the vicinity of District Shangla in Puran Circle District has entered a decisive phase against against anti-social elements with dozens arrested

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) : Under the National Action Plan, the operation of Police Special Groups (Hard Target) in the vicinity of District Shangla in Puran Circle District has entered a decisive phase against against anti-social elements with dozens arrested.

On the directives of District Police Officer Malik Ijaz, the Police Special Groups Hard Target operation continued in and around Puran Circle including areas like Muslim Khandaun, Ganshal Sar, Kandawana, Majpuran, Barmajpuran, Dawasre, Batasar, Anwar, Zoor Ghakha, Koz Taghan, Bertaghan.

Special police commandos in Tangai Sar, Khunano Khandaon and other districts adjoining and hilly areas are in search of anti-state elements. Troops enter Puran Cirlce with commandos of strictly checks at entry and exit points in the vicinity of the circle by arrested 25 and recovered 12 pistols and 6 rifles.

The RDF commandos led by SHO Choga Usman Munir and SHO Aloch Muhammad Pervez under the supervision of SDPO Puran Zirab Gul, Elite Force, Ladies Police, BDSC Squad, Special Branch, DSB have taken stern action against those who targeted the young generation by using them in anti-social activities, and arrested criminals, by unearth their networks, arms smuggling rackets in and around Puran Circle.

Taking concrete action against death dealers leading to Mendoza and Operation Force have seized dozens of suspects, seizing entry and exit locations, and conducting house-to-house searches, searching dozens of houses rented under the Tenants Act, and searching dozens of suspects.

The persons were taken into custody for further investigation. On the occasion, District Police Officer Shangla Malik Ijaz said that operations against anti-social elements in the society would continue under the National Action Plan. In the search and strike operation, SHO Police Station Choga Usman Munir met the elders of the areas. He instructed them to look for any suspicious person quickly inform the police station immediately so that no terrorist, subversive elements can enter our district. The people of the area assured the SHOs that we know the value of peace and will always stand by the police on every front.