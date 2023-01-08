Police special squads arrested 694 'criminals' in 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :The special squads of police including Dolphin and Elite force arrested 694 suspected criminals from various parts of Faisalabad during the outgoing year 2022.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that the Dolphin force took action against the suspected criminals and arrested 594 alleged outlaws including 122 proclaimed offenders and 472 others involved in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft, murder, drug-trafficking and illicit weapons.

He said that Dolphin force also reunited 33 missing children with their parents and relatives during the outgoing year.

The Elite force arrested 100 suspected criminals and recovered 100 pistols, two rifles, one Kalashnikov and other items from them during this period, he added.