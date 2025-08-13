Open Menu

Police Spent Rs 1.43b On Welfare Of Force, Families In 2025 So Far

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Police spent Rs 1.43b on welfare of force, families in 2025 so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Punjab Police have spent over Rs 1.43 billion this year on welfare measures for its employees and their families, covering educational scholarships, medical aid, wedding gifts, retirement grants, and other financial assistance.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, more than Rs 451.388 million were disbursed as educational scholarships for the children of police personnel, while Rs 408.640 million were given as wedding gifts for their daughters. Similarly, over Rs 205.937 million were allocated to assist with medical treatment.

The spokesperson added that Rs 140.

872 million were provided as maintenance allowance to the families of police employees, and over Rs 180.343 million were issued as retirement grants. In addition, Rs 38.850 million were given to the families of police personnel for funeral expenses, while more than Rs 10.2 million were disbursed as immediate financial assistance.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said the Police Welfare Fund and income generated from welfare sources are being utilized to address the needs of police employees and their families, ensuring that their welfare remains a top priority.

Recent Stories

Presight reports AED1.09 billion in H1 revenue, up ..

Presight reports AED1.09 billion in H1 revenue, up 80.2%

13 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador of Republic of Serbia to UAE

42 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassad ..

Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador

42 minutes ago
 Experts warn prolonged heatwaves pose growing risk ..

Experts warn prolonged heatwaves pose growing risk to human life

43 minutes ago
 The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakist ..

The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakistan by Storm – Now Exclusivel ..

59 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's life with double organ transpl ..

1 hour ago
Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, ..

Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, unethical social media conten ..

2 hours ago
 Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility ..

Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility Stores

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure wi ..

Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure will be aligned with global stan ..

2 hours ago
 SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Indepen ..

SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day

2 hours ago
 British scientists develop new genetically modifie ..

British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain

2 hours ago
 A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outs ..

A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan