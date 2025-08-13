Police Spent Rs 1.43b On Welfare Of Force, Families In 2025 So Far
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Punjab Police have spent over Rs 1.43 billion this year on welfare measures for its employees and their families, covering educational scholarships, medical aid, wedding gifts, retirement grants, and other financial assistance.
According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, more than Rs 451.388 million were disbursed as educational scholarships for the children of police personnel, while Rs 408.640 million were given as wedding gifts for their daughters. Similarly, over Rs 205.937 million were allocated to assist with medical treatment.
The spokesperson added that Rs 140.
872 million were provided as maintenance allowance to the families of police employees, and over Rs 180.343 million were issued as retirement grants. In addition, Rs 38.850 million were given to the families of police personnel for funeral expenses, while more than Rs 10.2 million were disbursed as immediate financial assistance.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said the Police Welfare Fund and income generated from welfare sources are being utilized to address the needs of police employees and their families, ensuring that their welfare remains a top priority.
