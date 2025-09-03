Police Sports Gala inaugurated

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Police sports Gala 2025 was inaugurated here on Wednesday.

Competitions in different games including cricket, hockey, volley ball and others would be conducted at Sports Stadium.

In an inaugural match of Badminton, which was played between the Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) and Police was won by the latter. District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf said that games were playing a vital role in keeping youth active and their mind healthy. He said that the government was utilising all possible resources in promoting games culture.