Open Menu

Police Sports Gala Inaugurated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Police Sports Gala inaugurated

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Police sports Gala 2025 was inaugurated here on Wednesday.

Competitions in different games including cricket, hockey, volley ball and others would be conducted at Sports Stadium.

In an inaugural match of Badminton, which was played between the Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) and Police was won by the latter. District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf said that games were playing a vital role in keeping youth active and their mind healthy. He said that the government was utilising all possible resources in promoting games culture.

Recent Stories

Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 202 ..

Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 2025

22 seconds ago
 China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan ..

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terror ..

Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..

16 hours ago
 205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

16 hours ago
WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

16 hours ago
 Minister vows action against illegal riverbed cons ..

Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions

16 hours ago
 President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquar ..

President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu

16 hours ago
 Muqam chairs high level meeting

Muqam chairs high level meeting

16 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..

16 hours ago
 Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s su ..

Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan