Police Stage Flag March In City Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 06:17 PM

Police stage flag march in City Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Lahore police staged a flag march on the main city roads on Tuesday to create a sense of security among citizens and maintain law and order situation effectively.

The flag march was staged on the directions of DIG Operations and supervised by SP Dolphin Ayesha Butt.

Officials of Dolphin and Police Response Unit participated in the march. It started from Walton Headquarters and terminated at Nasser Bagh after passing through Liberty Roundabout, Siddique Trad Centre, Shadman, Kalma Chowk, Chamber of Commerce and The Mall road.

