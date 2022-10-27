Police stages flag march on second consecutive day to ensure peace

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Police, on Thursday conducted flag march on second day of killing of three brothers who were shot dead while putting up resistance in robbery bid here couple of days ago.

The brutal killing spread panic across the city forced the law enforcement agency to show momentum for maintaining law and order in the district.

According to police spokesman, the march was arranged on second consecutive day after the brutal killing of teen-aged boys by the robber. It was aimed to quell fear among general public against repeated incidents of robbery and theft reported here.

It was carried on direction of DPO Ahmad Nawaz Shah.

The DPO said on the occasion that police was high alert to thwart sort of nefarious design and activities of miscreants, besides creating sense of protection among citizens for saving their lives and goods.

The DPO assured that soon all characters involved into killing of the innocent boys would be taken to task. The spokesman said police pickets were set up at internal and external routes of the city to ensure safety of its inhabitants.