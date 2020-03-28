UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Standing In Front Line For Protection To Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 07:29 PM

Police standing in front line for protection to citizens

The personnel of Islamabad police are serving the citizens with dedication in a bid to safeguard them from Coronavirus and standing on front line to ensure protection to their lives and property

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :The personnel of Islamabad police are serving the citizens with dedication in a bid to safeguard them from Coronavirus and standing on front line to ensure protection to their lives and property.

It was stated by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed while reviewing the performance of police teams constituted to create awareness among the citizens against COVID-19.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, he said that campaign had been launched in the city by the police for awareness among public as how to protect them against Coronavirus.

As per directions of IGP Islamabad, he said that officials of the police along with their teams are educating about precautionary measures against the pandemic like effective use of gloves and sanitizers.

The DIG (Operations) said that citizens were also appreciating the role of policemen in this critical time while all SPs, SDPOs were ensuring full assistance to teams of district administration in their respective areas.

The DIG (Operations) was told that SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Ibqal, SP (City) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk briefed the people at police pickets, shops of edible items and medical stores about precautionary measures.

They also checked the situation in their areas after directions of lockdown and managed spray in offices and police stations in their areas.

Likewise, ASP Kohsar Ms. Aqeela Naqvi, ASPs Rana Abdul Wahab, Hamza Aman Ullah, Rana Hussain also gave safety tips to the citizens against COVID-19 and distributed gloves and sanitizers among them.

Waqar Uddin Syed that each personnel of the force was committed to serve the humanity in this critical moment and their morale was very much high in accomplishing tasks assigned to them.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tech volunteers use 3D printers to make crucial vi ..

2 minutes ago

NDMA to recruit 100 lab technicians to overcome sk ..

2 minutes ago

Aeroflot to Bring Its Passengers From New Delhi to ..

2 minutes ago

Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari to sue Khawaja Asif over Ta ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Building 16 New Multi-Purpose Medical Facil ..

20 minutes ago

Taliban Reject Afghan Government's Negotiation Tea ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.