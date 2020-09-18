Police start drug awareness session in educational institutes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The police here on Friday started drug awareness session in educational institutes to educate the students on the harmful effects of drugs.

The teams of police are holding seminar in schools, universities and colleges across the city for the prevention of drug abuse, following the directions of Inspector General of Police Aamer Zulfiqar Khan.

According to police spokesman, Superintendent of Police, (Industrial Zone), Zubair Ahmed Sheikh along with Assistant Superintendent of Police, Nasrullah Ranjha visited Islamabad Model College for Boys sector I-8/3 and sensitized the students on the harms of drug use.

He urged the participants to avoid drugs and participate in healthy actives as a healthy body could sustain a healthy mind.

The SP asked the students to pay full heed to their studies and work hard to brighten the name of their country.

Zubair Sheikh also shed light on the functioning of police departments that how the personnel were performing their duties to protect the lives and properties of the citizens.

The official of counter terrorism department, lady police, traffic police, special branch and others were also present on the occasion.

Professor Saeedullah Khan, the college principle appreciated efforts of the police and hoped that such activities would continue in the future.