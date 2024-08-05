Open Menu

Police Start Operation Against Drug Peddlers

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Police start operation against drug peddlers

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The police here on Monday in operation against drugs, inspected a factory producing Gutka and recovered materials worth Rs hundreds of thousands which was used for preparing the substance.

The police spokesperson said on the direction of , Senior Superintendent Police (SSP), Muhammad Abid Khan Bloch, the police were carrying out an operation against drugs peddlers in the district.

Various Station House Officers (SHOs) and other police personnel were participating in the operation, he added.

The police arrested four Dealers namely, Abdul Razzaq Somoro, Abdul Sattar Somoro, Muhammad Rahim Somoro and Sohail Somoro and recovered various kinds of substances from them .

The police registered cases against the accused and started further investigations.

