Police start operation against kite dealers, flyers; recover 42,220 kites, net 68

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police rounded up 68 persons involved in kite flying and selling besides recovering 42,220 kites and 2020 kite flying string rolls across the district.

Following the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Police launched the crackdown against people involved in kite selling and flying, a police spokesman said.

He said, Potohar division police arrested 46 accused and recovered 23,598 kites and 257 string rolls while Saddar Division police rounded up four accused besides seizing 185 kites and five string rolls.

Similarly, Rawal Division police conducted raids in different areas and arrested 18 kite sellers for possessing 18,721 kites and 1957 string rolls.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigation are underway.

City Police Officer has appreciated performance of the police officers and directed them for taking effective policing measures in the city.

He said, all out efforts should be made to counter increasing trend of kite selling and flying in the area.

Use of metal string for kite flying might result in loss of human lives therefore, it must be checked, the CPO directed.