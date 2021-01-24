UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Start Operation Against Kite Dealers, Flyers; Recover 42,220 Kites, Net 68

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 03:00 PM

Police start operation against kite dealers, flyers; recover 42,220 kites, net 68

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police rounded up 68 persons involved in kite flying and selling besides recovering 42,220 kites and 2020 kite flying string rolls across the district.

Following the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Police launched the crackdown against people involved in kite selling and flying, a police spokesman said.

He said, Potohar division police arrested 46 accused and recovered 23,598 kites and 257 string rolls while Saddar Division police rounded up four accused besides seizing 185 kites and five string rolls.

Similarly, Rawal Division police conducted raids in different areas and arrested 18 kite sellers for possessing 18,721 kites and 1957 string rolls.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigation are underway.

City Police Officer has appreciated performance of the police officers and directed them for taking effective policing measures in the city.

He said, all out efforts should be made to counter increasing trend of kite selling and flying in the area.

Use of metal string for kite flying might result in loss of human lives therefore, it must be checked, the CPO directed.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Saddar 2020 All

Recent Stories

Jafza, STAR-K Kosher to promote production of kosh ..

36 minutes ago

Infrastructure works on AED400 million housing pro ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 21,127 new COVID-19 infections

1 hour ago

Private jets movements at Dubai South increased 21 ..

1 hour ago

Thailand reports 198 new coronavirus cases, one mo ..

1 hour ago

Spain looks at UAE’s offshore expertise for gree ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.