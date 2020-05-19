UrduPoint.com
Police Start Operation Against Poppy Crop

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 08:05 PM

Police start operation against poppy crop

The police on Tuesday started a cleanup operation against poppy cultivation and destroyed it on more than 50 kanals of land in different areas across Bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The police on Tuesday started a cleanup operation against poppy cultivation and destroyed it on more than 50 kanals of land in different areas across Bajaur.

Poppy crop destroyed on 50 kanals of land during operation in Azghan, Taza and Targaum of Barang Tehsil. During the campaign, 900 kanals of poppy crop was destroyed.

On the direction of RPO Malakand Region and DPO Bajaur, the Bajaur Tribal District Police Force is continuing the operation in the hilly areas, destroying the poppy crop and this operation will be continued . Hundreds of kanals of poppy crop secretly cultivated in remote mountainous areas of Barang Tehsil in Barang District have been destroyed by Bajaur Police Force under the supervision of Bajaur Police Officers and further destruction is underway.

