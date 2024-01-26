Police Start Security Training For General Elections 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Several police officers and officials have started getting training from master trainers to enhance their capacity to perform security duty during the general elections 2024 scheduled for Feb 8.
The mass-scale training of police personnel began after the completion of training of master trainers, who also belong to the police department and completed their training from provincial police headquarters, a police spokesman said on Friday.
Training sessions were being held in police lines, the spokesman said adding that transportation of election material and security on polling day were the main features of training.
Training would also focus on quick response in case of any emergency and daytime patrolling, the spokesman said adding the exercise was aimed at ensuring the elections are held peacefully on Feb 8, 2024.
Recent Stories
Karachi books, Libraries festival launched
LESCO detects 429 power pilferers during last 24 hours
NESPAK achieves UN 2030 SDGs
Gaza at War: ICJ declares genocide charges against Palestinians valid
SC allows Shaukat Basra to contest elections
DC Matiari chairs meeting stressed to strictly follow code of conduct
Venier wins Cortina downhill, Shiffrin evacuated after heavy crash
4761 people from district Abbottabad demands postal ballot for general election ..
Eminent scholar, critic Farman Fatehpuri's birth anniversary observed
SC allows Sanam Javed to contest general elections
Top UN court starts ruling on landmark Israel Gaza case
Kenya court rules Haiti police deployment is 'illegal'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Karachi books, Libraries festival launched19 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 429 power pilferers during last 24 hours19 minutes ago
-
NESPAK achieves UN 2030 SDGs19 minutes ago
-
Gaza at War: ICJ declares genocide charges against Palestinians valid33 minutes ago
-
SC allows Shaukat Basra to contest elections21 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari chairs meeting stressed to strictly follow code of conduct21 minutes ago
-
4761 people from district Abbottabad demands postal ballot for general election 202427 minutes ago
-
Eminent scholar, critic Farman Fatehpuri's birth anniversary observed27 minutes ago
-
SC allows Sanam Javed to contest general elections34 minutes ago
-
DG BISP visits Mohmand, Haleemzai, Baizai offices review registration process38 minutes ago
-
QESCO to hold online open court under Loralai circle on Jan 3038 minutes ago
-
IPP to hold public gathering on Feb 02 at Nishter Park for general election-202418 minutes ago