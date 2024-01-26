Police start security training for general elections 2024

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Several police officers and officials have started getting training from master trainers to enhance their capacity to perform security duty during the general elections 2024 scheduled for Feb 8.

The mass-scale training of police personnel began after the completion of training of master trainers, who also belong to the police department and completed their training from provincial police headquarters, a police spokesman said on Friday.

Training sessions were being held in police lines, the spokesman said adding that transportation of election material and security on polling day were the main features of training.

Training would also focus on quick response in case of any emergency and daytime patrolling, the spokesman said adding the exercise was aimed at ensuring the elections are held peacefully on Feb 8, 2024.