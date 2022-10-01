Police start to enforce registration of tenants of residential, commercial properties

The Hyderabad police have started to enforce registration of the tenants of residential and commercial properties

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have started to enforce registration of the tenants of residential and commercial properties.

In this regard, the police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the police had so far registered details of 10 tenants.

According to him, the tenants had been asked to provide their Computerized National Identity Cards, residential address and contact details.

The spokesman said the measures were being taken to maintain law and order in the city.

He said the district police had requested the citizens to fulfill their obligation of contacting their relevant police stations to submit details of the tenants.

The police had also urged the citizens to inform the police if they observe the presence of suspicious people or suspicious activities.