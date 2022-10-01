UrduPoint.com

Police Start To Enforce Registration Of Tenants Of Residential, Commercial Properties

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2022 | 10:02 PM

Police start to enforce registration of tenants of residential, commercial properties

The Hyderabad police have started to enforce registration of the tenants of residential and commercial properties

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have started to enforce registration of the tenants of residential and commercial properties.

In this regard, the police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the police had so far registered details of 10 tenants.

According to him, the tenants had been asked to provide their Computerized National Identity Cards, residential address and contact details.

The spokesman said the measures were being taken to maintain law and order in the city.

He said the district police had requested the citizens to fulfill their obligation of contacting their relevant police stations to submit details of the tenants.

The police had also urged the citizens to inform the police if they observe the presence of suspicious people or suspicious activities.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Hyderabad

Recent Stories

Owner of Boulevard Mall, his son held for issuing ..

Owner of Boulevard Mall, his son held for issuing bogus cheque

4 minutes ago
 EU to Discuss Critical Infrastructure Protection a ..

EU to Discuss Critical Infrastructure Protection at Informal Summit on October 7 ..

5 minutes ago
 Childhood Immunization vital to protect children f ..

Childhood Immunization vital to protect children from deadly diseases: Mir Jan J ..

7 minutes ago
 Delegation presents Rs5m cheque to Chief Minister ..

Delegation presents Rs5m cheque to Chief Minister Fund

7 minutes ago
 AJK PM directs ministers to hold public hearings o ..

AJK PM directs ministers to hold public hearings once a week

7 minutes ago
 Women Exempt From Partial Mobilization in Russia - ..

Women Exempt From Partial Mobilization in Russia - Defense Minister

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.