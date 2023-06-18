Police started crackdown on criminals in different areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The police started a crackdown on criminals in different localities across Peshawar and managed to arrest four suspects wanted in different crimes with arms and drugs.

According to information, police arrested four suspects during the crackdown which were identified as Shahid Parvez, Mohammad Adil, Noorullah and Zubair are among the arrested accused.

The accused are involved in illegal arms and other crimes with one Kalashnikov, two pistols, and several cartridges were recovered from the arrested suspects, police said.