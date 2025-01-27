Open Menu

Police Started Crackdown On Dogfight Gambling: 35 Arrested In Attock

January 27, 2025

Police started crackdown on dogfight gambling: 35 arrested in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Attock police on Monday arrested 35 individuals caught red-handed for involvement in dogfight gambling in Fourmili village, Hazro town. According to sources of Attock police, the raid, conducted by Rango police, was prompted by a tip-off about a dogfight tournament being held along the banks of the River Indus.

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Attock police on Monday arrested 35 individuals caught red-handed for involvement in dogfight gambling in Fourmili village, Hazro town. According to sources of Attock police, the raid, conducted by Rango police, was prompted by a tip-off about a dogfight tournament being held along the banks of the River Indus.

According to the FIR, the arrested individuals were charged under Section 6-C of the Pakistan Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1990 and Section 5 of the Prevention of the Gambling Act 1977. Police sources revealed that most of the arrested persons hailed from various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The police seized three fighting dogs, bet money, and vehicles worth Rs 14,300,450. Further investigation is underway.

