Police Started Crackdown On Dogfight Gambling: 35 Arrested In Attock
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 11:26 PM
Attock police on Monday arrested 35 individuals caught red-handed for involvement in dogfight gambling in Fourmili village, Hazro town. According to sources of Attock police, the raid, conducted by Rango police, was prompted by a tip-off about a dogfight tournament being held along the banks of the River Indus
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Attock police on Monday arrested 35 individuals caught red-handed for involvement in dogfight gambling in Fourmili village, Hazro town. According to sources of Attock police, the raid, conducted by Rango police, was prompted by a tip-off about a dogfight tournament being held along the banks of the River Indus.
According to the FIR, the arrested individuals were charged under Section 6-C of the Pakistan Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1990 and Section 5 of the Prevention of the Gambling Act 1977. Police sources revealed that most of the arrested persons hailed from various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The police seized three fighting dogs, bet money, and vehicles worth Rs 14,300,450. Further investigation is underway.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente extends contract
Nasdaq slumps on Chinese AI upstart, Nvidia loses some $400 bn in value
S.Sudan lifts night curfew imposed after protests
Advisor suggests PTI to attend dialogue session for resolving political issues
SCCF grants approval of funds for SIPMR, Cadet College Sanghar
Police started crackdown on dogfight gambling: 35 arrested in Attock
PTI tries to get relief on different cases: Ahsan
Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente extends contract
Abdulla Al Hamed engages with UAE media students, stressing importance of empowe ..
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan hails lawyers for safeguarding democra ..
AEEDC Dubai 2025: Kuwait named guest of honour of 29th edition
ADCB aims to double net profit to AED20 billion in five years
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Advisor suggests PTI to attend dialogue session for resolving political issues2 minutes ago
-
Police started crackdown on dogfight gambling: 35 arrested in Attock2 minutes ago
-
PTI tries to get relief on different cases: Ahsan2 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan hails lawyers for safeguarding democracy39 minutes ago
-
Banking sector playing key role in Balochistan’s economy development: Governor1 hour ago
-
Shab-e-Meraj observed across northern Sindh1 hour ago
-
LUH radiology department provides 24/7 advanced services with discounted rates: Dr. Adnan Qureshi1 hour ago
-
Radio remains an unyielding pillar of communication in Pakistan: Commissioner Karachi1 hour ago
-
HR ministry accelerates PSDP project to promote awareness1 hour ago
-
CPO inaugurates newly built MT workshop at Dolphin Headquarters1 hour ago
-
Chiniot Festival to be held in February1 hour ago
-
Musadik asks PTI to discuss public interest issues1 hour ago