Police starts campaign against fire arms display on social media

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Police have started a vigorous campaign against elements involved in displaying fire arms on social media and creating fear, unrest and sense of insecurity among the public .

According to Police, Amir Ahmad r/o Shakardara has been arrested by Attock Saddar police who was involved in displaying fire arms on social media.

A pistol and six rounds had been recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile police have arrested Juma s/o Faqeer Muhammad and recovered two bottles liquor from his possession .