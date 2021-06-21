Police starts crack down against gamblers

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Police started a crackdown against gamblers and claimed to have arrested two gamblers during the crackdown and recovered 2 motorcycles worth in 2 lac and 5 thousand hand cash money from their possession.

Police spokesman said on Monday that Police officer Chaudhry Asghar from police station police lines started to crack down against gamblers across the police station limits and during the crackdown, two gamblers were caught by red-handed.

Police registered the case and started an investigation.