Police starts crackdown against criminals

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Khalid Sohail on Saturday issued directives to Deputy Superintendents of Police and Station House Officers to start a crackdown against land mafia, drug mafia, timber and extortion mafia.

Talking to media DPO Kohat, Khalid Sohail said there was no room for the criminals, drug peddlers and smugglers, adding, police would not allow anyone to take law into his hands.

He said steps have also been taken to deal with outlaws strictly including proclaimed offenders. He warned that no negligence would by tolerated by the police personnel.