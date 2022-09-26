Police starts crackdown against criminals

Nawabshah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :District Police has launched massive crackdown against dacoits, drug traffickers and other criminals in order to make Shaheed Benazirabad crime free district.

In this regard on the directives of Senior Superintendent Police Ameer Saud Magsi, district police in a successful and important action arrested an accused involved in snatching and lifting of motorcycles while police also recovered motorcycles from his custody.

The team of Station House Officer Jamsahib Police Station during patrolling arrested two accused of motorcycle snatching gang identified as Ali Jan alias Muhammad Ali Brohi and Sajjad Ali Gadhi. Police recovered four stolen motorcycles from them. During investigation criminals revealed that they used to lift motorcycle in cooperation with their accomplices from different districts of the province.

Further investigation is in progress.