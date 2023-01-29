Police starts crackdown against illegal use of police lights, sirens

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :On the directions of DIG Peer Muhammad Shah the police have started a crackdown against private vehicles using police lights, sirens, hooters, tinted glasses, and fancy number plates.

The police spokesman informed, here on Saturday, that during the day-long action in the limits of various police stations, the police lights, sirens, hooters, tinted glasses and fancy number plates had been removed from thousands of vehicles.

According to him, the district and the traffic police were taking joint action against such violations.

He said the city's exit and entry points were also being checked for such vehicles.

The spokesman said the use of the police emergency lights and hooters in private vehicles was a crime.

He added that the police were also taking action against the shops which had been selling such items.

Earlier on Friday, the DIG Hyderabad in a meeting with SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh and other police officers directed the police to take action against the vehicles using the police lights, sirens, hooters, tinted glasses and fancy number plates as well as the traders.