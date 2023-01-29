UrduPoint.com

Police Starts Crackdown Against Illegal Use Of Police Lights, Sirens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Police starts crackdown against illegal use of police lights, sirens

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :On the directions of DIG Peer Muhammad Shah the police have started a crackdown against private vehicles using police lights, sirens, hooters, tinted glasses, and fancy number plates.

The police spokesman informed, here on Saturday, that during the day-long action in the limits of various police stations, the police lights, sirens, hooters, tinted glasses and fancy number plates had been removed from thousands of vehicles.

According to him, the district and the traffic police were taking joint action against such violations.

He said the city's exit and entry points were also being checked for such vehicles.

The spokesman said the use of the police emergency lights and hooters in private vehicles was a crime.

He added that the police were also taking action against the shops which had been selling such items.

Earlier on Friday, the DIG Hyderabad in a meeting with SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh and other police officers directed the police to take action against the vehicles using the police lights, sirens, hooters, tinted glasses and fancy number plates as well as the traders.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

Police starts crackdown against illegal use of pol ..

Police starts crackdown against illegal use of police lights, sirens

35 minutes ago
 Bland shares Dubai lead as McIlroy heads for drivi ..

Bland shares Dubai lead as McIlroy heads for driving range

35 minutes ago
 Sajal Aly to play role in upcoming ‘Umrao Jaan A ..

Sajal Aly to play role in upcoming ‘Umrao Jaan Ada’ for web series

45 minutes ago
 Step afoot to prevent TB disease in Balochistan: D ..

Step afoot to prevent TB disease in Balochistan: Dr. Asif

36 minutes ago
 Pedri earns subdued Barca nervy derby win at Giron ..

Pedri earns subdued Barca nervy derby win at Girona

36 minutes ago
 Italy's Eni signs $8 bn gas deal as Meloni visits ..

Italy's Eni signs $8 bn gas deal as Meloni visits Libya

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.