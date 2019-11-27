UrduPoint.com
Police Starts E-ticketing System In Charsadda

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 07:14 PM

The district police implemented e-ticketing system to provide best traveling services to masses here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The district police implemented e-ticketing system to provide best traveling services to masses here on Wednesday.

While issuing the order of e-ticketing system, the District Police Officer Irfanuallh said the decision has been taken under the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Mohammad Naeem Khan.

He said that the system would not only resolve the problems of road users but also help to streamline data management that would further save the time.

The DPO said that through e-ticketing system, a challan would be received by a complainant and later department could be contacted as per reference to said challan regarding their complaints or suggestions.

He said that the system would help to improve traffic situation in the district.

