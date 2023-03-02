Police starts HRMIS application to facilitate officials

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Multan Police have launched "Human Resource Management Information System" (HRMIS), a mobile application, enabling officials to submit their application for transfer, leave and other matters without visiting the concerned offices.

The personal data of each police official has been added to the application making all related data available to the concerned officials. The police officials said that, initially, 12 features have been introduced in the application including personal profile, welfare, martyrs, punishment/appeals, promotion, rewards, salary/allowance, pension, retirement, transfer/posting, leave and training.

The families of police martyrs could also get benefits through the application including martyr claims, scholarships, dowry funds, medical charges and others.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana has directed all officials of the department to use this application and there was no need to visit offices. He said that all issues of the police officials would be resolved through the application.

He said that the concerned officers have been directed to ensure quick action on the application received through the HRMIS and resolved the issues of the officials at the earliest.