Police Starts Operation Against Unregistered Motorcycle

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 11:40 AM

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) ::The Police was going to launch a week-long operation against unregistered motorcycles and arrest the owners of unregistered motorcycles besides confiscating the Police would take stern action against parents of minors driving motorcycles.

DSP HQ Irfan Khan while talking to media men here on Saturday stated this. He said unregistered motorcycle owners and parents of minors driving motorcycles would be arrested.

He warned all such motorcycle owners and parents of children driving at an early age that motorcycle owners should register their unregistered motorcycles as soon as possible and also issued a message to the parents.

While saying that riding a bike to your young children was equivalent to providing a death call, so register all the motorcycles within one week deadline.Otherwise, the motorcycles would be confiscated during the campaign against unregistered motorcycles starting in a week and strict legal action would be taken against the owners under the prevailing laws. However, action would be taken against the parents whose minor children were riding a motorbike under the law, DSP said.

More Stories From Pakistan

