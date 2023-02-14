UrduPoint.com

Police Starts Probe Of Student's Death By Suicide In School

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2023 | 11:46 PM

Police starts probe of student's death by suicide in school

The 4-member police investigation team began the probe of the student's death allegedly by suicide in the City School Jinnah Campus, Qasimabad, here on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):The 4-member police investigation team began the probe of the student's death allegedly by suicide in the City School Jinnah Campus, Qasimabad, here on Tuesday.

The team's leader ASP Aleena Rajpar visited the school and recorded statements of the management, teachers and other staff.

She sought a complete academic record of the student from the management to assess the academic performance of the 12 years old deceased student who took her life by jumping from the third floor of the school's building on February 13.

The ASP later told the media that she spent several hours at the school, talking to the concerned people.

She said the police were investigating the case from all aspects and soon the cause of her suicide would be unearthed.

More Stories From Pakistan

