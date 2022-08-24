Police starts psychological test of officials under "Anger Management"

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Police have started conducting psychological profiling of the officials under "Anger Management" drive initiated by the police across the district.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the seminars were being conducted for psychological and counseling profiling of police officials under "Anger Management" initiative.

The police organized a seminar at the police line on Wednesday in collaboration with the Psychology department of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) for anger management of officials performing duties at sensitive places, offices and political figures.

During the seminar, psychological tests of 877 police officials were conducted by Chairperson Psychology department BZU Dr Serwer Sultan and other professors of the university.

On this occasion, the CPO Khurram Shahzad Haider lauded the Psychology department BZU for organizing the seminar and delivering lectures to the participants.

He said that anger management was need of the hour to prevent any mishap in future.