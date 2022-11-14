Police starts search, strike operation in Bajaur

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The district police on Monday started night search and strike operations in the district against anti-state and criminal elements to ensure security in the district.

A police handout issued here said that on the directives of Sector Brigadier Rao Imran and District Police Officer Abdul Samad Khan, the district police and Bajaur Scout would carry out night time operations across the district for which they urged masses to extend cooperation.

It said that during the operation, which would continue for an indefinite period, the security forces will continue to check vehicles, motor bikes and pedestrians.

The police advise masses to remain at their homes and not to come out unnecessarily so that the security forces could easily take action against the criminal and anti state elements.