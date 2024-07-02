Open Menu

Police Starts Search, Strike Operation In DIKhan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 08:54 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The district police of DIKhan on Tuesday started search and strike operations in the district against anti-state and criminal elements to ensure security in the district.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mahmood, Parowa Circle and City Circle Police conducting search and strike operation and snap checking within their respective circles for which they urged masses to extend cooperation.

The spokesman said that during the operation, which would continue for an indefinite period, the police will continue to check vehicles, motor bikes and pedestrians.

The teams conducted thorough checks and searches, focusing on potential security threats and any illegal activities in the region.

The DPO Dera said on the occasion, that the operation aimed to maintain law and order while enhancing security measures. He said that no one will be allowed to take law into his own hand across the district.

He said that such operations will be carried out regularly in order to make the district free of troublemakers.

He requested the local population to fully cooperate with the police and district administration and inform them if they spot something suspicious.

The authorities remained committed to maintaining a vigilant stance to ensure the safety of the citizens, he added.

