Open Menu

Police Starts Three-day Election Training For Officials

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Police starts three-day election training for officials

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The district police started a three-day training session for police officials regarding security duty and other responsibilities during the upcoming general elections here on Monday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the training session has been started for police officials to be aware them of their responsibilities during general elections. The participants of the training session were informed on how to ensure foolproof security arrangements and to maintain law and order situations during elections.

In-charge Muhafiz Squad Mubashir Hussain gave a detailed briefing about elections manuals and election code of conduct and the role of police officials. He said that the training would enable officials to deal with challenges during duties adding that the sessions were being organized with the cooperation of the election commission. He said that the police officials would be provided with the latest equipment to deal with any emergency-like situation.

Related Topics

Election Police Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

HBL PSL Nine Supplementary and Replacement Players ..

HBL PSL Nine Supplementary and Replacement Players announced

44 minutes ago
 Babar Awan terms public response on PTI founder’ ..

Babar Awan terms public response on PTI founder’s call across Pakistan amazing

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran resolve to expand ties in political ..

Pakistan, Iran resolve to expand ties in political and security domains

59 minutes ago
 Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 indivi ..

Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices

3 hours ago
 Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to W ..

Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz

4 hours ago
 SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military co ..

SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved

4 hours ago
Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail ..

Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC

5 hours ago
 Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakist ..

Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan