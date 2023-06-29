Police Station Excise Mardan Region conduct operation in Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :The accused fake Major Iqbal Ali, son of Farman Ali, a resident of Abbottabad, who was dressed in the uniform of the Pakistan Army, was arrested while smuggling large quantities of drugs, Excise spokesman said.

According to him, he said, when the Excise Police Station received information about the accused, the fake major was blocked and stopped, but the accused ran away. A fake major dressed in army uniform delivered the ticker marker to the Excise Police Station's mobile vehicle, spokesman said.

After chasing by the Excise team, the fake major was intercepted near Risalpur Gate and on search 60 kg hashish worth millions of rupees in five sacks was recovered from inside the vehicle with fake major's official number plate and black glasses.

A case was registered against the accused and a preliminary investigation was started, he also confessed to smuggling drugs to Punjab ten times earlier as well, the Excise spokesperson said. A case has been registered against the accused for the crime of drug smuggling, damage to government property and defamation of the Pakistan Army under various provisions, the Excise spokesperson said.