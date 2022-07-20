Police station inaugurated at Sur Gher, Jandola

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :District Police Officer(DPO) Waqar Ahmed Khan on Wednesday inaugurated a police station at Sur Gher, Jandola Sub division by cutting a ribbon.

The DPO also planted a sapling to mark the launch of a tree plantation campaign during the ceremony where Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) subdivision Jandola Alamgir Khan and Station House Officer(SHO) Sur Gher police station Ishaq Khan, other high officials of police and elders of the area were in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that the police station had been inaugurated in line with directives of Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari and Regional Police Officer(RPO) Shaukat Abbasi.

He said that district police were committed to protecting the lives and properties of the residents and in this regard all available resources were being utilized.

Moreover, he said that focus was being given to the security of the newly merged areas to ensure a conducive atmosphere and give impetus to the ongoing prosperity and development-oriented measures in the area.

The participants also offered special prayers for prosperity, progress, and stability of the country.

Later, the DPO visited several police posts where he reviewed various matters pertaining to security, cleanliness and record maintenance.

He also issued directives the police personnel deputed to keep eye on the anti-social elements and take stern action against the menace of smuggling and narcotics business.