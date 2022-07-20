UrduPoint.com

Police Station Inaugurated At Sur Gher, Jandola

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Police station inaugurated at Sur Gher, Jandola

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :District Police Officer(DPO) Waqar Ahmed Khan on Wednesday inaugurated a police station at Sur Gher, Jandola Sub division by cutting a ribbon.

The DPO also planted a sapling to mark the launch of a tree plantation campaign during the ceremony where Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) subdivision Jandola Alamgir Khan and Station House Officer(SHO) Sur Gher police station Ishaq Khan, other high officials of police and elders of the area were in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that the police station had been inaugurated in line with directives of Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari and Regional Police Officer(RPO) Shaukat Abbasi.

He said that district police were committed to protecting the lives and properties of the residents and in this regard all available resources were being utilized.

Moreover, he said that focus was being given to the security of the newly merged areas to ensure a conducive atmosphere and give impetus to the ongoing prosperity and development-oriented measures in the area.

The participants also offered special prayers for prosperity, progress, and stability of the country.

Later, the DPO visited several police posts where he reviewed various matters pertaining to security, cleanliness and record maintenance.

He also issued directives the police personnel deputed to keep eye on the anti-social elements and take stern action against the menace of smuggling and narcotics business.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Business Police Station Sur Progress Alamgir All

Recent Stories

Shafique's epic 160 runs lead Pakistan to historic ..

Shafique's epic 160 runs lead Pakistan to historic win in first Test against Sri ..

42 minutes ago
 PTI files contempt petition in SC against Rana San ..

PTI files contempt petition in SC against Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 Pakistan asks UN to keep focus on children's pligh ..

Pakistan asks UN to keep focus on children's plight in IIOJK

2 hours ago
 Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka's president

Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka's president

2 hours ago
 vivo Y55 — Excellent Performance with Amazing Ca ..

Vivo Y55 — Excellent Performance with Amazing Camera and Breath-taking Design

2 hours ago
 PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML ..

PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML-N ahead of Punjab CM’s elec ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.