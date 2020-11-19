Police Station inaugurated at Teshil Barang, Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Fayaz Sherpao Thursday inaugurated police station in far flung Barang Tehsil of district Bajaur.

The inauguration ceremony among others was attended by MNA, Gul Dad Khan, Chairman District Development Advisory Committee, Ajmal Khan, District Police Officer, Shahzada Kokub Farooq and concerned officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner said that establishment of police station would help resolving issues of people at local level adding sacrifices of security forces paved the way for establishment of police station in remote Tehsil Barang.

He also appreciated efforts of khasadar force and local people for establishment of peace and writ of state in Tehsil Barang. He also inspected the record, lockup and various section of the police station.