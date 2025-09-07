Police Station on Wheels: ICT Police vans to facilitate citizens at major spots

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has announced the weekly schedule of its “Police Station on Wheels” initiative, under which mobile facilitation vans will provide citizens with essential police services at their doorsteps from September 8 to September 14.

An official told APP on Sunday that the vans will operate from 08:30 a.m. to 04:30 p.m. daily, offering services such as issuance of learner permits, renewal and duplicate driving licences, copies of registered FIRs, police character certificates, tenant and domestic employee registration, foreigners’ registration, and complaint management.

On Monday, September 8, the facilitation van will be available at Centaurus Mall.

On Tuesday, September 9, the van will serve citizens at F-10 Markaz.

On Wednesday, September 10, the mobile van will be stationed at the Excise Office in H-8.

On Thursday, September 11, the van will facilitate citizens at E-11 Markaz.

On Friday, September 12, services will be available at Faisal Masjid.

On Saturday, September 13, the van will be stationed at G-13 Markaz.

On Sunday, September 14, the mobile facilitation van will be present at Trail 5, Margalla Road.

The official said the initiative reflects ICT Police’s vision of modern community policing, bringing “police station services” closer to citizens without the need for them to visit police offices.

