Police Station On Wheels To Facilitate Citizens At 7 Spots In Capital, Aug 25–31
Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police announced that its “Police Station on Wheels” unit will remain available at seven key public locations from August 25 to 31, operating daily between 08:30 AM and 04:30 PM.
A police spokesperson told APP on Sunday that the initiative is designed to provide easy access to essential police services without requiring citizens to visit police stations. The mobile unit will be stationed as follows:
On Monday, the mobile police station will serve citizens at Centaurus Mall, Meanwhile, on Tuesday it will be available at F-9 Park, Whereas on Wednesday, the unit will be set up in Blue Area near Tehzeeb Bakers,In the meantime, on Thursday, it will be deployed at Daman-e-Koh Chowk, While on Friday, citizens can access services at Faisal Masjid,
Similarly, on Saturday, the unit will remain at Jasmine Garden, And on Sunday, it will conclude the week’s schedule at Trail 5 on Margalla Road.
He said services such as registration of complaints, verification requests, and other citizen-related facilities would be provided on the spot through the mobile setup. The police urged citizens to cooperate with staff and make full use of the facility during its availability.
In case of emergencies, citizens have been requested to immediately contact the police helpline Pucar-15 or the control room at 051-9001581, the spokesperson added.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Railways deploying advanced communication, signaling systems1 minute ago
-
Extraordinary security steps directed for Rabi-ul-Awwal month11 minutes ago
-
Governor felicitates Pak Men's Ice Hockey team over winning championship in USA21 minutes ago
-
Water flow in River Chenab expected to increase21 minutes ago
-
AIOU to begin MS/MPhil, PhD admission tests from August 2521 minutes ago
-
Thief arrested31 minutes ago
-
Construction of Sahulat markets reviewed31 minutes ago
-
Kashif Ashfaq nominated for Tamgha-i-Imtiaz31 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor raises objection on Education Bill 2025, sends it back to Sindh Assembly31 minutes ago
-
Five hurt as speeding trailer hits rickshaw51 minutes ago
-
Allotment of 720 flats: applications from industrial workers invited51 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 170kg substandard spices, 85 kg adulterated milk51 minutes ago