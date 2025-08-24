Open Menu

Police Station On Wheels To Facilitate Citizens At 7 Spots In Capital, Aug 25–31

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Police station on wheels to facilitate citizens at 7 spots in Capital, Aug 25–31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police announced that its “Police Station on Wheels” unit will remain available at seven key public locations from August 25 to 31, operating daily between 08:30 AM and 04:30 PM.

A police spokesperson told APP on Sunday that the initiative is designed to provide easy access to essential police services without requiring citizens to visit police stations. The mobile unit will be stationed as follows:

On Monday, the mobile police station will serve citizens at Centaurus Mall, Meanwhile, on Tuesday it will be available at F-9 Park, Whereas on Wednesday, the unit will be set up in Blue Area near Tehzeeb Bakers,In the meantime, on Thursday, it will be deployed at Daman-e-Koh Chowk, While on Friday, citizens can access services at Faisal Masjid,

Similarly, on Saturday, the unit will remain at Jasmine Garden, And on Sunday, it will conclude the week’s schedule at Trail 5 on Margalla Road.

He said services such as registration of complaints, verification requests, and other citizen-related facilities would be provided on the spot through the mobile setup. The police urged citizens to cooperate with staff and make full use of the facility during its availability.

In case of emergencies, citizens have been requested to immediately contact the police helpline Pucar-15 or the control room at 051-9001581, the spokesperson added.

