Police station staff suspended after accused escape from lock up

MUZAFFARGARH, Sep 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Hussnain Haider has suspended all staff of city police station Kot Addu including SHO after two accused escaped from police lockup.

According to police sources, two accused namely Riaz and Majeed Sindhi, who were in City police station Kot Addu lock up escaped by cutting the bars of the lock up.

Special teams have been constituted for the arrest of the fleeing accused. The fleeing accused were arrested in goats' theft case.