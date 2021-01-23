Police station to be inaugurated soon at Roshanwala

The police department has established a new police station at Roshanwala and it would be inaugurated soon

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :The police department has established a new police station at Roshanwala and it would be inaugurated soon.

A spokesman of the police said on Saturday that new police station was established by upgrading police post Roshanwala and 14 villages of Sadar police station have been included in its limits.

Among these villages included- Chak 80-GB, Chak 81-GB, Chak 82-GB, Chak 84-GB, Chak 233-RB, Chak 235-RB, Chak 236-RB, Chak 244-RB and Chak 296-RB.

Similarly, 3 villages of Sitiana police station have also been included in the limits of Roshanwala police station.

These villages include-- Chak 90-GB, Chak 91-GB, Chak 129-GB, Chak 130-GB and Chak 131-GB.

The number of police stations in Faisalabad district will rise up to 43 with theinauguration of new police station, spokesman added.