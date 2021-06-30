UrduPoint.com
Police Stations Basic Units Of Department: CCPO

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said police stations are basic units of the department to maintain law and order.

He stated this during his surprise visit to different police stations of the city on Wednesday.

The CCPO said all necessary measures were being taken and resources were being utilized to bring about positive and public friendly changes in Thana Culture.

The CCPO visited PS Iqbal Town, Gulshan Ravi, PS Rang Mahal, Mochi Gate and Police station Gawalmandi and inspected front desks, reporting and record rooms, lockups and other sections.

He also checked attendance of the staff and record of the reporting rooms with cleanliness of police stations.

Meanwhile, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar listened to complaints of people during his visit and issued orders for theirredress.

