Police stations being monitored through CCTV cameras

The monitoring of police stations in the region was being made through CCTV cameras

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The monitoring of police stations in the region was being made through CCTV cameras.

The monitoring of 79 police stations had been made more strict through the latest online system to control complaints of torture and illegal custody.

According to RPO spokesperson, RPO Waseem Ahmad directed all SHOs to stay at their offices at least two hours in a day so that problems of people could be resolved.

He said citizens complaints regarding illegal custody and police staff behaviour would also be addressed through a control room set up at the RPO office besides monitoring of front desks through online system.