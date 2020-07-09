UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Stations Being Upgraded To Change Traditional Police Culture: IG Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 30 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 04:43 PM

Police stations being upgraded to change traditional police culture: IG Punjab

Inspector General (IG) of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that police stations were being upgraded to change traditional police culture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Inspector General (IG) of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that police stations were being upgraded to change traditional police culture.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of new building of Jalilabad police station here on Thursday, IG Punjab said that latest technology would be adopted to bring improvement in investigation processes. He directed officers concerned to ensure arrangements at lockups for prisoners by keeping in view the weather conditions.

Earlier, IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir visited officers mess regional police officer's office, he inaugurated new block of the mess and also newly constructed conference room.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that it is top priority of the police to protect lives and properties of the masses. He said that best team has been deployed in South Punjab to control crime. He said that different innovative steps were being taken to highlight positive image of the department.

He also met with Commissioner Multan Division Shan-Ul-Haq, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, City Police Officer (CPO) Hassan Raza Khan and District Police Officers of the region.

Related Topics

Multan Weather Police Technology Punjab Police Station Best Top

Recent Stories

US sees Kashmir dispute through the prism of India ..

57 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Board of ‘Frontline H ..

58 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: COVID-19 crisis further solidi ..

1 hour ago

Federal govt will improve power transmission and d ..

2 hours ago

DC for setting up complaints counters

7 minutes ago

Landmine blast kills eight Chadian soldiers

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.