Police stations being upgraded to change traditional police culture: IG Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Inspector General (IG) of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that police stations were being upgraded to change traditional police culture.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of new building of Jalilabad police station here on Thursday, IG Punjab said that latest technology would be adopted to bring improvement in investigation processes. He directed officers concerned to ensure arrangements at lockups for prisoners by keeping in view the weather conditions.

Earlier, IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir visited officers mess regional police officer's office, he inaugurated new block of the mess and also newly constructed conference room.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that it is top priority of the police to protect lives and properties of the masses. He said that best team has been deployed in South Punjab to control crime. He said that different innovative steps were being taken to highlight positive image of the department.

He also met with Commissioner Multan Division Shan-Ul-Haq, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, City Police Officer (CPO) Hassan Raza Khan and District Police Officers of the region.