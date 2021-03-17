Police Stations of district Swabi to get CLPOs

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Shoaib Wednesday announced to appoint Community Liaison Police Officers (CLPO) in police stations and initiative would facilitate general public to register complaints to inform authorities about their issues.

Talking to media in Police Station Shah Mansoor Township, he said that liaison officers would help people in registering FIRs besides ensuring timely action on complaints. He said that educated and capable persons would be selected as liaison officers.

DPO said that he would personally monitor the working of these officers and added that people should also support and help police in their efforts to facilitate public.

He also directed police officials to be courteous and dispose off their professional obligations keeping view expectations of masses.

He said that overstepping of police relating to authority would not be accepted and process of punishment and rewards would continue to improve performance and output of the department adding cankers that are damaging the foundations of society would be dealt accordingly.