Police stations to be made exemplary for restoring public trust: Addl IGP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan said that police stations to be made exemplary for restoring public trust on police.

During a surprise visit of Basti Malook police station here on Thursday, additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab said that all efforts were being made to highlight positive image of police department.

He directed officers to improve information system for eradication of crime from society. He said that honest hard working officers would be encouraged to bring more improvement in performance of the department.

He checked record of the police station and also listened to the issues of local people.