Police stations to provide maximum relief to people: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Friday said that police station is basic unit of police department and should provide relief and justice to the aggrieved persons

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Friday said that police station is basic unit of police department and should provide relief and justice to the aggrieved persons.



It was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman during his surprise visit to Golra police station where he reviewed the policing measures to facilitate public.

He also inspected the record as well as front desk of police stations and directed to improve arrangements to facilitate the citizens.

Islamabad police chief said that police station is the basic unit of police department and aggrieved persons visit police stations for relied and justice.

He said that it is our prime responsibility to provide them relief as it would also help to improve the image of the force and get further liaison with public.



The IGP directed SP and SDPO Saddar Zone to take every possible measure to provide justice to people and improve law and order situation in the area.

He said that every possible step should be taken to provide relief to people at their door step and patrolling measures to be enhanced in the area.

He also directed for effective action against drug pushers and dispose of under investigation cases on merit.

The purpose of surprise visits to police stations is to review the performance of police stations and measures to provide relief to citizens.

The IGP said that policemen should focus with good intention to resolve public complaints and ensure transparency during the investigation of cases.

He said that effective steps are being taken to improve the culture at police station as per vision of the government and police-public liaison would be further improved.