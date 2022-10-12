UrduPoint.com

Police Step Up Crackdown Against Professional Beggars; Net 128

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2022 | 02:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district Police have stepped up their crackdown against professional beggars and managed to net 128 beggars from different areas during the last five days.

According to a district police spokesman, on the orders of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi, the beggar squad took action against professional beggars and arrested 128 beggars from different areas.

He said that the special beggar squad was working hard and regularly conducting raids in different areas to end this menace.

He informed that the ongoing operation against professional beggars had been accelerated to net professional beggars, adding, police were trying to purge the society from the menace of beggars and regularly conducting operations in different city areas.

"The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase the risk of accidents. Therefore, the public is requested not to serve alms to them, as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society but also the flow of traffic," he said.

The spokesman informed that 478 professional beggars were netted during the last two weeks.

