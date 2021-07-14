Police step up efforts against drug-suppliers: SSP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Senior-Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer Wednesday said the police had accelerated its campaign against drug-suppliers and arrested 738 accused during the ongoing year.

In a news release, he said, the police registered 709 cases with huge recovery of 489965-gram chars, 64886-gram heroin, 10386-gram opium, 5518-gram Ice, 136-gram cocaine and 31737 bottles of liquor during the same period.

As per details, Islamabad city zone police registered 192 cases, arrested 193 accused with recovery of 68958 gram Chars, 2472-gram heroine, 1808-gram Ice, 96-gram cocaine and 1257 bottles of liquor.

Likewise, Saddar Zone police registered 197 cases and arrested 217 drug-peddlers with recovery of 101,170 gram chars, 35717-gram heroin, 355-gram opium, 1645-gram Ice and 27041 bottles of liquor.

Industrial-Area zone police registered 122 cases and arrested 124 accused with 204,286 gram chars, 9030-gram heroin, 9616-gram opium, 1201-gram Ice and 2464 liquor bottles.

Rural-Zone police registered 198 cases and arrested 204 drug-peddlers with 115551-gram chars, 17667-gram heroin, 415-gram opium, 864-gram ice, 40-gram cocaine and 975 bottles of liquor.

The SSP (Operations) emphasized that, "We are trying to cut the demand to thrash the supply chain, which only possible with the help of citizens."He said young generation were involved in using drugs for which the department was approaching their parents to save their future.

The SSP appealed the citizens to cooperate with police and inform about any suspicious activity in their areas, their Names would be kept in secret.