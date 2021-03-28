Police steps up efforts to make reconciliation committees fully functional

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police has stepped up its efforts to make the reconciliation committees of all the stations fully functional, which would eventually help resolve minor issues of people on fast-track basis.

The initiative is being taken in line with the directions of police chief Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman, who has been a strong proponent of community policing and asked the Deputy Inspector General (DOG) (Operations) for reviewing reconciliation committees' progress, a police spokesman told APP on Sunday.

He said following the IGP's directions, the DIG had issued directions to all the Zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs) for conducting meetings with the members of reconciliation committees of all the police stations (PS) and reviewing their progress.

The SPs were also asked to replace inactive members with revered and active citizens, who always remained at forefront to serve the masses.

The spokesman said Superintendent of Police (SPs) Saddar Capt (Retd) Hamza Hamayun had met the members of members of all the reconciliation committees of Saddar zone's police stations at Ramna PS along with the concerned Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers.

During the meeting, he said the SP called for induction of active members of business community, lawyers, scholars and media representatives in the reconciliation committees to ensure redressal of the public issues on merit basis.

To a query, he said the Public Conciliatory Committees met at the police station on regular basis and heard the complainants whose applications were marked to the panel by the relevant officer.