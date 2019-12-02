Police still clueless about girl kidnapped from Karachi DHA

(@fidahassanain)

Sindh CM and IG took notice but the police, even after several hours, is clueless about the girl and kidnappers in advanced area of the metropolitan city.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 02, 2019) Police could not trace so far the unknown culprits who kidnapped a 20-year old female student from a busy commercal area of DHA on Sunday morning.

Dua Mangi, 20 year old student of a local private university, is the resident of Korangi Crossing. She was going somewhere with her friend when a group of armed men intercepted them and another man pulled out a pistol and fired multiple shots. The boy got wounded who fell on the ground. Meanwhile, the men took the girl and ran away.

“It was early Sunday when the incident took place near DHA Bukhari Commercial area when the girl was going somewhere with a young man in his 20s,” a police official of Darakhshan police station said while seeking anonymity.

“At least they were five men and some of them had weapons in their hands,” said a witness.

The boy who fell injured was admitted to a local hospital but still he was unconscious. Police said that they had been waiting for boy’s consciousness.

Police said that both are in their 20s and study at two different private universities. They said that they were with the victim families. An FIR had been registered and a police team was working round-the-clock to solve the case at the earliest, the police added.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sindh IG Kaleem Imam took notice of the girl’s kidnapping and directed the police to arrest the culprits as soon as possible. The incident triggered fear and panic in the neighbourhood. The local police said that they were hopeful that the girl would be recovered and the culprits involved in her kidnapping would be brought to justice.