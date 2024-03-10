Police Stopped Wedding Of Teenager Girl Due To Poverty
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The Larkana police gave fifty thousand to a poor family in shape of financial support and stopped marriage ceremony of Teenager girl.
According to the report issued here Sunday, the Larkana Police took action on the report of marriage of Teenager 13 years old girl.
According to the B-Form sought by SSP Larkana Syed Abdul Rahim Shirazi, the house of the poor girl Aliya daughter of Khalid Hussain was raided by DSP Headquarters Sarfraz Ahmed and SHO Abdul Malik Bhutto and SHO Women Police Station along with ladies police on violation of the Sindh Child Marriage Act.
The parents of the teenager girl told that they were doing all these merely due to their poor conomic condition.
On this, the SSP Larkana gave financial support of Rs 50,000 to the girl's parents.
