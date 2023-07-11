Open Menu

Police Strengthen Security Measures

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :In response to the evolving security needs, the Islamabad Capital Police have intensified its efforts to safeguard the Federal capital and mobilize security apparatus.

Under the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir, enhanced security measures had been implemented, including the imposition of Section 144, which prohibits demonstrations and gatherings within the city.

These measures aimed to maintain peace and security while prioritizing road safety and traffic regulations, the police said.

The police are determined to uphold road safety standards by taking strict action against vehicles that violate regulations, such as the misuse of red and blue lights, tinted windows, and traffic rules.

Moreover, individuals found responsible for erecting road blockades or occupying pedestrian spaces will be held accountable for their actions.

To promote road safety awareness, motorcyclists are reminded of the mandatory use of helmets.

Stringent measures will be taken against violators, including those who exceed the permissible limit of two riders on motorcycles.

Furthermore, individuals who obstruct roads or occupy pedestrian spaces will face appropriate legal consequences.

In line with ensuring public safety, the Islamabad Capital Police will take legal action against any gathering of four or more individuals.

However, all transportation routes within Islamabad will remain open and accessible to the public.

The Islamabad Capital Police are fully committed to the convenience, protection, and security of its citizens.

Efforts are being made to provide a safe environment that fosters a peaceful and harmonious society.

In light of these security measures, citizens are urged to cooperate with the police and promptly report any suspicious activities or objects to the nearest police station or the "Pukar-15" helpline. By working together, the community can contribute to maintaining a secure and thriving capital city.

