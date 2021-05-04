Police strictly implementing Covid-19 SOPs: DIG

DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani on Tuesday said that SOPs pertaining to Coronavirus were being fully be implemented for controlling the pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani on Tuesday said that SOPs pertaining to Coronavirus were being fully be implemented for controlling the pandemic.

He said that all divisional officers had been directed to conduct the visits in field for checking implementation of SOPs, adding that policemen were checking markets, hotels, restaurants, public places and others, a spokesman for police told APP.

He said that a ban had been imposed on indoor and outdoor dining in restaurants so stern action was being taken on violation of SOPs.

The DIG directed to ensure use of face masks while travelling by public transport while fines would be imposed on buses, wagons and other vehicles on violation of SOPs.

No one without mask would be allowed to enter police offices and Khidmat Centers, he maintained.

He said that police were also carrying out flag march in different areas of the city to monitor law and order situation as well as implementation of corona SOPs.

Sajid Kiani said that under 'The Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020' , cases were also being registered over Corona SOPs violations.

He said that joint teams of police, district administration, Pakistan Army and Rangers were monitoring the implementation and enforcement status, on the directions of government, regarding Corona SOPs.