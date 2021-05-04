UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Strictly Implementing Covid-19 SOPs: DIG

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 09:41 PM

Police strictly implementing Covid-19 SOPs: DIG

DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani on Tuesday said that SOPs pertaining to Coronavirus were being fully be implemented for controlling the pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani on Tuesday said that SOPs pertaining to Coronavirus were being fully be implemented for controlling the pandemic.

He said that all divisional officers had been directed to conduct the visits in field for checking implementation of SOPs, adding that policemen were checking markets, hotels, restaurants, public places and others, a spokesman for police told APP.

He said that a ban had been imposed on indoor and outdoor dining in restaurants so stern action was being taken on violation of SOPs.

The DIG directed to ensure use of face masks while travelling by public transport while fines would be imposed on buses, wagons and other vehicles on violation of SOPs.

No one without mask would be allowed to enter police offices and Khidmat Centers, he maintained.

He said that police were also carrying out flag march in different areas of the city to monitor law and order situation as well as implementation of corona SOPs.

Sajid Kiani said that under 'The Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020' , cases were also being registered over Corona SOPs violations.

He said that joint teams of police, district administration, Pakistan Army and Rangers were monitoring the implementation and enforcement status, on the directions of government, regarding Corona SOPs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Army Rangers Police Punjab Law And Order Vehicles March 2020 Market All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eid al-Fitr will fall on 13th May in most Muslim c ..

15 minutes ago

Mourinho looks for redemption at Roma after Totten ..

4 minutes ago

Police registered 3464 FIRs over violations of cor ..

4 minutes ago

MoL&J designates courts of sessions judges as anti ..

4 minutes ago

Yaum-i-Ali (R.A) observed peacefully amid strict o ..

4 minutes ago

Hot,dry weather likely to persist in most parts

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.