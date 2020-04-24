UrduPoint.com
Police Stringently Enforces Complete Lock Down

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 09:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad police enforced a stringent lockdown here Friday from noon to afternoon to prevent the people from attending the Friday prayer.

 The SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio directed all the Sub Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers to ensure that not more than 5 persons attend the mosques for the prayers.

However, in some mosques dozens of people turned up to offer the Friday prayer. The SSP during his visit in different areas of the district noticed some violations of the lockdown and asked the police to take action.

 In several areas the police punished the citizens on roads because they had violated the lockdown.

 All the trades which were given exemption to operate during the lockdown remained closed from the noon to 3.30 pm.

